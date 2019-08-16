Wild rice harvesters are preparing to scout and harvest rice this year, and wildlife managers around the state are seeing highly variable rice conditions. Harvesters are allowed to take ripe wild rice each year between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.
More than 2,000 lakes and rivers in 64 Minnesota counties contain wild rice, with concentrations of rice being the highest in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca and St. Louis counties.
In some parts of the state this year, rice stands are poor due to abundant rain and high water. But other parts of the state have excellent rice beds. Harvesters who spend some time scouting waters before the rice is ripe should have good success.
Wild rice management helps keep lakes at the appropriate water levels.
Peak harvesting dates are estimated to be in late August to mid-September as long as weather remains mild and dry. Minnesota’s green rice law makes it illegal to harvest unripe or “green” rice, even within the harvest season.
Minnesota DNR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.