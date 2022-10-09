My husband and I used to send each other text messages of the “I’ll see you soon” and “what do you want for dinner?” or “wait until you hear what happened at work today!” variety that were mainly sent on a sporadic, need-to-know basis.
Now we send ones like these:
“How about B-E-L-C-H?” Or, “Should we try F-A-V-O-R?” Or “Let’s start with P-L-A-I-N tomorrow.”
The reason for these terse emails is simple. Wordle. Every morning over coffee we fire up the laptop and play Wordle, the online game that is an electronic version of the kids’ game Hangman and start our day with a healthy dose of competition.
Mark and I have always been competitive when it comes to games. Early in our marriage we played board games, cards and chess together quite frequently. When it became clear in any given game that one of us was about to soundly whup the other, out flew a hand knocking over the board, making checkers or chess pieces or Scrabble tiles fly around the room. “I’m not playing with you anymore!” the sore loser inevitably shouted.
Hey, I never claimed either of us ever won any prizes for maturity.
We played less games as the years went by since our time was taken up by work, kids and YouTube, but when we discovered Wordle, it was like someone gave us a nice, simple online present we could open every morning.
For people who have never played Wordle, the goal is to figure out a five-letter word in six tries. There is a built-in ego stroke when the Wordle site praises you with an encouraging “magnificent” “impressive” or “great” when you figure out the word of the day. However, you don’t want to get “phew” because that means it was a last spot save, but of course you’ll take it since that means you aren’t starting your day batting zero.
Mark and I have finally put away our childish competitive tendencies and are able to solve Wordle as a team. We have a running list of five letter words to use as a starter and throughout the day we often send each other those brief texts featuring another word possibility.
“Let’s try F-A-I-T-H” “Maybe M-A-Y-B-E?” “V-A-L-U-E!”
We don’t share our winnings on Facebook, as that might seem like a B-O-A-S-T, but we definitely keep track and when we do break a winning streak, we revert to our true poor sport natures and soundly denounce the meathead who came up with that day’s Wordle.
I’m sure Josh Wardle, the creator of Wordle, never expected it to take off the way it has, but then again, I doubt the inventor of the Pet Rock expected such massive success either. I would like to know how Mr. Wardle felt when the New York Times purchased Wordle from him. Pretty H-A-P-P-Y, I imagine. Also, probably very F-L-U-S-H.
Which gave me an idea. Perhaps instead of playing World every day, people should put on their thinking caps and start trying to come up with a new sensation. If Wordle is based on Hangman, what are some other games that could be reimagined and repackaged? They would have to be simple, straightforward and easy, because no one wants complex rules to mull over with their morning coffee.
The only thing I can come up with that wouldn’t overly tax my sluggish morning brain is the card game War, possibly combined with Tarot cards so you could win a battle and know what the day holds for you, but I will be the first to admit that idea is pretty S-I-L-L-Y.
Wordle came about because Josh Wardle’s partner liked word games and he wanted to create one she could play online. In other words, it was an idea that sprung from generosity and love as opposed to a how-can-I-get-rich-too mentality. In the long run, ideas that come from G-R-E-E-D generally don’t go anywhere.
Which is something of a S-H-A-M-E, but that’s life.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.