The national discussion about the health risks of vaping involves both the long-term effects of e-cigarettes and an immediate crisis. At last count, 380 lung disease cases in 36 states, along with seven deaths, have been linked to vaping. It appears from news reports that many of those cases involve vaping not a nicotine product but THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Government agencies and medical researchers are still investigating.
Those cases serve as the backdrop for a movement both nationally and locally to crack down on vaping. This week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed a citywide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. An alderman went further, pushing for a ban on all vaping products.
Smoking tobacco products is a dangerous habit. Cigarettes kill. Much less is understood about vaping’s effects. E-cigarettes, which are smokeless and don’t contain tobacco, generally produce fewer toxic chemicals than the deadly mix of 7,000 chemicals in smoke from regular cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaping industry says its products help people wean themselves from cigarettes. But does vaping, too, have long-term health risks? As of now, it’s vapers beware.
Products with known health risks — tobacco, alcohol and cannabis among them — are sold legally to American adults. Prohibition has a failed history in this country. Adults who see e-cigarettes as the lesser of two evils should have the option to vape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.