WINONA — A pair of three-set doubles victories helped the Mankato West tennis to a 5-2 victory over Winona on Tuesday.
The Scarlets also defeated Austin 5-2 in the Big Nine Conference triangular.
Against the Winhawks, West’s No. 2 duo of Safron Blais and Lillian Schmidt won 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, and the No. 3 pairing of McKenna Schreiber and Julia Ulman won 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.
The No. 1 team of Kelsey Goettl and Elli Kim won in straight sets, as did singles players Lauryn Douglas at No. 1 and Payton Douglas at No. 3.
Against Austin, Douglas, Douglas and No. 2 Anna Egeland won in straight sets, and Goettl and Kim won at first doubles for the victory.
West (2-1) will host Red Wing and Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Waseca 7, Worthington 0: The Bluejays opened the their season with a big South Conference sweep of the visiting Trojans, winning all of their matches in straight sets.
Taylor Pfeifer, CeCe Huttemier, Emily Farley and Sarah Robbins won singles matches.
In doubles, the teams of Tanika Johnson/Morgan Bruhn , Hannah Potter/Nicola DeJager and Ava Storjohann/Grace Lapides cruised to victories.
Waseca (1-0) will host Mankato East and Jordan in a triangular meet on Friday.
East postponed: Mankato East’s Big Nine triangular at Rochester was postponed because of weather and will be played today.
The Cougars will face Red Wing at 4 p.m. and Rochester Mayo at 6 p.m. today.
