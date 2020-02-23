NEW ULM — A Bloomington woman was injured when a train struck her vehicle in New Ulm Saturday afternoon.
The New Ulm Police Department reported that Cynthia Olsen, 48, was driving a 2011 Grey Toyota RAV4 westbound into New Ulm on 20th South Street shortly after 4 p.m. Olsen was struck after failing to yield at a railroad crossing by a Canadian Pacific train heading northbound.
Olsen was treated for non-life threatening injuries at New Ulm Medical Center, according to Police Sgt. Aaron Lewandowski.
