Police lights logo

NEW ULM — A Bloomington woman was injured when a train struck her vehicle in New Ulm Saturday afternoon. 

The New Ulm Police Department reported that Cynthia Olsen, 48, was driving a 2011 Grey Toyota RAV4 westbound into New Ulm on 20th South Street shortly after 4 p.m. Olsen was struck after failing to yield at a railroad crossing by a Canadian Pacific train heading northbound. 

Olsen was treated for non-life threatening injuries at New Ulm Medical Center, according to Police Sgt. Aaron Lewandowski. 

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you