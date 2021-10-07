Senior Dryden McKay was the goaltender on the CCHA’s preseason all-conference team.
McKay has earned the WCHA’s Goaltender of the Year award the last two seasons and is the reigning WCHA Player of the Year.
He’s won the last three WCHA goaltending titles (lowest goals-against average), joining Michigan Tech’s Tony Esposito (1964-65, 1965-66, 1966-67) as the only other goaltender to accomplish that feat.
Last season, he was named to the WCHA’s all-decade team for the 2010s.
“He’s somebody that’s going to have to continue what he’s doing and take another step,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said at CCHA media day last week. “Nobody challenges Dryden more than Dryden does.”
