It was a banner season for Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay, who raked in individual awards for a second consecutive year.
McKay, a junior, was second in Division I in goals-against average at 1.54 and led the nation with 10 shutouts. His 24 career shutouts are second in Division I history.
He was also the WCHA Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year.
“The thing that’s unique about Dryden ... he hasn’t been satisfied,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in March. “He’s continued to develop and work on areas he needs to continue to get better at. And that’s not something that he’s ever ran from. He’s embraced it.”
McKay was one of three finalists for both the Hobey Baker Award and Mike Richter Award for best goalie, but didn’t win either. He was also a finalist for those two awards last season.
