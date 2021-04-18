Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.