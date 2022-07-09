Kudos to the Duck Lake Park caretakers!!
We often look forward to bringing our dog and Grandkids to swim and have fun and enjoy the lake.
The beach is always well maintained, the picnic area is nicely mowed, the bathrooms are well kept and garbage cans readily available.
We have met so many friendly people due to the wonderful atmosphere. Not a lot of places in the Mankato area offer this kind of setting.
A big thanks.
Darrell and
Diane Rauchman
Mankato
