With the Vikings' loss in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers, another season has come and gone.
Is it time rebuild? Which established veterans will be cut? What position should the team target with its first-round pick?
All of these questions, and many more, will be subjects of debate in the coming weeks and months.
However, in the wake Sunday's loss, and the win the week before, a different question seems to be one that will be the most important for the franchise:
Is Kirk Cousins the Vikings quarterback of the future?
There are a lot of layers to this question, but first, we must address what Cousins is a player.
While certain members of the state and national media continue to rewrite the narrative about Cousins after each game, please realize they're just doing that to fill air time. Don't fall into the trap and do the same.
The Cousins who won in New Orleans is the same one who was unable to carry the offense in San Francisco.
He fits into a large group of NFL quarterbacks who can be very good if everything goes as planned. When there's time, and the Vikings are running the ball well, he can absolutely be more than just a game manager. His film is littered with big-time NFL throws into tight windows.
If you like stats, he ranked 13th in ESPN's total QBR this season — ahead of Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. QBR is far from perfect, and he's not better than any of those three, but the fact remains, he's more than serviceable.
However, he's not the kind of quarterback who's going to win you a game you don't deserve to win.
Remember Week 16 against the Packers? The Vikings didn't lose that game because Cousins can't win on Monday nights.
They lost because it was the exact script we've seen Cousins struggle with so many times. No running game early, which allowed some great Packers pass rushers to pin their ears back and tee off. The result would have been the same had the game started seven hours earlier at noon.
Think Russel Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Rodgers and Brady. Those players are routinely the reason their teams win, even when the rest of their respective clubs may be worse than the team they're playing that day.
So with all this considered, is Cousins the Vikings quarterback of the future?
He certainly can be. And if he is, there's going to be a lot more good than bad.
However, it's not going to go well in the games where the rest of the team is overmatched, and Sunday's game was one of those games.
There's a tone of luck involved in football, especially when it comes to the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Vikings drew the short straw and ended up getting the worst-possible divisional-round matchup.
Quarterbacks worse than Cousins have won Super Bowls before, and they'll continue to win them after Cousins is gone.
The question for Rick Spielman is simple: Can the Vikings have a good enough team around Cousins in the next five years to give them a reasonable chance to go on a run?
If not, a rebuild is likely on the horizon anyway.
But if you think the answer to that question is yes, I would urge you to think about some of the recent quarterbacks in franchise history.
This team can do a whole lot worse than Kirk Cousins.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
