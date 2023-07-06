When the Twins Winter Caravan came to Kato Ballroom in January, general manager Thad Levine talked about the role injuries played in the club’s September collapse in 2022. After spending 108 days in first place, the Twins limped to an 11-22 finish in September and October. They eventually finished 78-84 and 14 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.
“We got to a point in the season where I think we could answer the question, ‘how many injuries is too many injuries for us to sustain?’ That happened sometime in late August or early September,” Levine said in January.
Are we going to find out the answer to that question again in 2023?
It’s impossible to know when injuries will come. It’s also hard to know how much current or pre-existing injuries might be impacting a player who’s in the lineup.
Despite that, there’s a lot we can infer about various ailments impacting key players on the 2023 Twins.
It’s clear Byron Buxton hasn’t been fully healthy since injuring his right knee at Boston in April of 2022. He talked about playing through injury for much of last season and eventually had season-ending surgery in September.
The plan entering 2023 was for Buxton to start out as the designated hitter due to lingering issues with the knee. Over halfway through the season, Buxton still hasn’t played centerfield, and manager Rocco Baldelli has continued to reiterate that he isn’t healthy enough to do so.
Buxton’s offensive production is down from recent years, and his inability to play the field has forced the light-hitting Michael A. Taylor into a regular role.
Carlos Correa, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for much of the season, is hitting .227 with an OPS+ of 93.
Buxton and Correa have each been in the lineup pretty regularly, but their respective injuries sure seem to be impacting the Twins’ bottom line.
Jorge Polanco, the club’s third-most important offensive player, has spent much of the season on the injured list due to knee and hamstring injuries. His 101 OPS+ is also disappointing in the games he’s played. He’s apparently closing in on a rehab assignment.
Royce Lewis is now out indefinitely with an oblique strain. Joey Gallo and Max Kepler are currently healthy, but each has already been on the injured list twice.
Add it all up and we’re sitting here on July 6 with Willi Castro leading Twins position players in WAR at 1.7, according to ESPN.
That’s not going to cut it.
The strikeouts have been an issue. But there’s been some bad luck offensively, and I think this Twins lineup is capable of scoring enough runs to win the American League Central if healthy. Especially with this starting rotation and given the weak nature of the division.
Maybe Buxton, Correa and Polanco will spend August and September hitting to their normal standards.
If that happens and the pitching continues to stay relatively healthy, the Twins should win the division.
Buxton and Correa playing through their respective ailments has made it less obvious, but injuries have played a major role in this team hovering around the .500 mark.
And they may very well keep the Twins out of the playoffs again.
