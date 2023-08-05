MINOT, N.D. — Jake Duer went 4 for 5 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 13-6 Northwoods League win over Minot Saturday.
Jalen Martinez finished 2 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored for Mankato, and Kai Roberts went 2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Aaron Smith tossed three shutout innings in relief to get the win.
The MoonDogs (34-26, 15-12 in second half) play at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at Minot.
