Eventually you will be gardening again. Soon after, the insects will be there — some good, some bad and mostly neutral ones minding their own business.
With that in mind a quick primer on insecticides: to dust or not to dust: That is the question. Considerations are: How soon will I want to eat from this dusted plant, and am I also killing beneficial insects such as ladybugs and bees?
Even many of the organically approved insecticides will kill honeybees like Sabadilla and Pyrethrins. Horticultural oils and soaps kill insects by smothering through a direct contact spray. Even DE (diatomaceous earth), a mineral-bearing insecticide, can desiccate good insects.
Before you spray or dust, do you actually have an insect issue and have you identified who they are? Identification is critical to getting the right product for the job. Most of our insect trouble makers can only be treated at one stage of their life. That is why repeated applications are often necessary.
While you are dusting the adults, the eggs they just laid in the soil will soon be hatching then feeding on your roots. There are several ways to minimize the damage from insecticides to beneficials. It is possible to gently fan off bees — usually only a few on a plant, and then spray your group of slower moving aphids for instance.
There is no need to actually spray or dust the flowers where the bees hang out. Our biggest local foliage pests are Japanese Beetles, cucumber beetles, aphids, Colorado potato beetles and Mexican bean beetles — these all eat foliage.
Also, spray at night, when bees are usually not present. Many of the problem insects are very mobile, flitting from plant to plant. Try dusting only a third of your bean or melon plants instead of all of them. Eventually the dusted plants will be visited. Avoid dusting near the flowers of plants like squash, for instance, where the bees will be visiting.
One of my tricks is to heavily dust a potted, sacrificial vine plant like a squash and move it throughout the garden, changing its location daily.
The Mexican Bean Beetle is usually one of the first garden pests to show itself. The adults feast on bean plants for two weeks before laying their eggs, so get them before they lay eggs!
The MBB is actually a plant-eating Lady Beetle. Slower moving insects like the Colorado potato beetle can be handpicked, and aphids in large quantities can be smashed with a gloved hand. I will be ordering my Japanese Beetle traps soon. Yes, I hope to attract them from far and wide, catching as many as I can. Personally, I have very few pest problems as vegetables have really gotten pushed out of the garden in favor of perennials. A great source for fresh veggies is the Mankato Farmers Market which is opening soon.
Word games
This past week, on the one nice day we had, I was playing word games in the garden. That’s right, word games. Keeping track of my 100+ iris varieties has always been a challenge.
Fifteen years ago, when I started ordering metal plant tags, they were designed with two sturdy legs and a nice thick nameplate. Ordering more over the years, the name plate began to resemble aluminum foil and the legs chopsticks, for more money of course. Two or more times a season, I need to pull up the metal signs and re-write with the permanent marker the name of the iris.
So, I am calling out Sharpie too — not so permanent! No, the “garden type markers” aren’t any better, just more expensive.
In the spring, it can be a guessing game when only bits and pieces of a name can be read. Sometimes no name remains so then I must turn the tag to the sunlight to try to see any sign of reflection in the form of a letter. Any letter I can decipher goes back on the tag, absent the other letters. Over time I can pull out the three-ring binder and look them up and fill in the blanks.
When I had 900 field varieties, I knew them all on sight! Yup, those days are gone. Painted wooden stakes, painted metal stakes, with or without sealer — nothing lasts outdoors for long.
Less than one month away and the outdoor Mankato Farmer’s Market will be open. Starting date is 8 a.m. May 7 in the Best Buy parking lot on Adams St. Weekday markets, which are Tuesdays and Thursdays, start in June.
