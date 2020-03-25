MANKATO -- The Mankato East boys basketball team, which went undefeated in Big Nine Conference games, had four players honored on the all-conference team.
East's Joich Gong, Jax Madson, Jordan Merseth and B.J. Omot received all-conference honors, as voted by the league's coaches. Mankato West's Mekhi Collins also received the all-conference award.
West's Mason Ellwein was an honorable mention.
East's Joe Madson was named the coach of the year.
West's Holly Wiste and Bri Stoltzman were named to the girls all-conference team, as was East's Mackenzie Schweim and Lexi Karge.
West's Claire Hemstock and Lani Schoper were all-conference selections.
