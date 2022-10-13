FARIBAULT — Alex Hennis rushsed 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns for the Mankato East football team in a 20-12 road win over Faribault Thursday.
Brian Thilges had 11.5 tackles for the Cougars, and Zach Bosse made three interceptions.
Ganden Gosch went 11 for 24 for 143 yards passing and one touchdown, and Brogan Madson made five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.
The Cougars (3-4) play Wednesday at Minnesota State against Mankato West.
