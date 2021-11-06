NORTHFIELD — Mankato East boys cross country runner Isaiah Anderson finished in seventh place (16:13) at the Class AA cross country race Saturday at St. Olaf.
The East boys finished eighth with 195 points, while the East girls were also eighth with 237 points.
For the East girls, Lauren Henkels (19:59) was first across the line.
The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team finished 16 in the Class A meet. James Younge was first across the line for the Crusaders at 18:26.
In the Class AA girls meet, Waseca’s Ella Dufault finished eighth at 19:03, and Mankato West’s Nicole Swanson took 51st with a time of 20:20.
