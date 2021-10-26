MINNETRISTA — Both the Mankato East girls and boys cross country teams qualified for the state meet at the Section 2AA meet Tuesday at Gale Woods Farm.
The top two teams, as well as the top six individuals not on the top two teams, qualify for state.
On the boys side, the Cougars were led by Isaiah Anderson (16:23), who placed second overall. Luke Scholtes (17:06) took ninth.
The Cougars finished second with 61 points, just 10 points behind section champion Worthington. The West boys took seventh at the 12-team meet with 170 points. Luke Lumsden (18:06) took 24th for the Scarlets.
On the girls side, East finished second with 86 points, while the Scarlets took third with 118 points. Marshall won at 49 points.
West’s Nicole Swanson (19:44) took seventh overall to qualify as an individual, while East was led by Lauren Henkels (20:36), who finished 11th.
