Usually in soccer matches, you want the game to be decided without a shootout. Especially if it happens to be a playoff game.
Penalty kicks are fun and exciting, but they tend to be fluky, and fluky wasn’t what the Mankato East girls soccer team wanted in the Section 2A quarterfinal match with St. Peter.
After controlling play throughout regulation and overtime, the Cougars eventually fell to St. Peter 1-0 on penalty kicks Thursday at Bethany Lutheran College.
“You try to be super confident ... you kind of just have to go for it,” East’s Sydney Prybylla said of taking a penalty kick “You kind of just have to get up there and kick the ball and hope it goes in.”
The Saints won the shootout 3-2, getting goals from Vanessa Krueger, Emma Jones and Adrianna Bixby. Bixby fired the game-winner to the upper right corner just past the outstretched arms of East keeper Izzy Schott.
For the Cougars, Daevya Gagnon and Megan Geraets scored.
“Usually, every day after practice we spend about 10, 15 minutes, everyone taking (penalty kicks),” East coach Lizzy Vetter said. “Ultimately, the pressure of the game, you’re tired, you’ve just played 100 minutes of soccer. Everything can change from what you did in practice.”
Throughout regulation, it was clear East was getting the better of it, and there were several decent scoring chances.
About 17 minutes into the first half, Ella Huettl slid a pass through the box that nearly found the foot of Geraets for what would have been an easy goal. The Cougars’ best chance came three minutes into the second half, when Sammie Prybylla played a beautiful through ball that Huettl banged off the post.
“They ran a tough defense,” Vetter said of St. Peter. “We just couldn’t get it to fall our way. We were putting a lot of pressure on them, but ultimately it just didn’t happen.”
Despite the bitter ending, it’s been an amazing season for a Cougars team that finished with a record of 8-1-4.
East took second in the Big Nine, just behind Rochester Century.
“I’m so glad we had a season; last spring I didn’t have a track season,” Geraets said. “We played hard, and we had a good season. That’s what counts.”
