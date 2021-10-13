NORTH MANKATO — Ella Huettl finished with three goals for the top-seeded Mankato East girls soccer team in a 9-0 victory over Worthington in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Tuesday at Caswell North.
Kylie Stude finished with two goals, and Paige Turek had two assists. Daevya Gagnon, Kenzie Keller, Jenna Starkey and Eva Starkey also scored for the Cougars.
Ashley Fischer and Izzy Schott combined for the shutout in goal.
The Cougars (15-2) will host New Prague in the semifinals Thursday at Caswell North.
