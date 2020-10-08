OWATONA -- Mankato East had three runners finish in the top 15, placing fourth at the Big Nine Conference girls cross country meet Thursday at Brooktree Golf Course.
Owatonna won the meet with 69 points, led by individual winner Carsyn Brady, who finished in 19:45.4.
Rochester Century and Northfield tied for second at 85, one point ahead of East. Mankato West took sixth at 155.
East's top runner was Lauren Henkels, who placed fifth in 19:56.4. Randi Baier took eighth in 20:09.9, and Olivia Beschorner ended up 14th in 20:36.4.
Chloe Aanenson finished seventh in 20:07.6 to led the Scarlets, and Nicole Swanson placed 11th in 20:16.2. Katie Swanson was 42nd in 22:02.5, Karina Hulzebos was 46th in 22:12.7, and Breck Carlson was 49th in 22:24.4.
