ST. CLAIR — The Mankato East, New Ulm and Maple River wresting teams each went 2-1 at a St. Clair quadrangular meet on Tuesday.
East defeated Maple River 36-33 and St. Clair 60-12. They fell 33-30 to New Ulm.
For the Cougars, Kolin Baier (220 pounds) and Rieley Fleming (285) each went 3-0 with two falls. Braden Hendel (152) was 3-0 with a pair of pins.
St. Clair went 0-3. The Cyclones' Eli Kruse was 3-0 with three falls, while Chase Bade was 3-0 with two falls.
The Cougars have a dual Friday at Rochester John Marshall.
