MANKATO — The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team will face Mahtomedi in the opening game of the Class A tournament.
The Cougars and third-seeded Zephyrs will play at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
Monticello and No. 2 seed Warroad play at 11 a.m., with No. 1 Hermantown taking on New Prague at 6 p.m. and No. 4 Minneapolis and No. 5 Alexandria playing at 8 p.m.
The semifinals will be played Friday at Xcel Energy Center, with the championship Saturday. The consolation games will be played Thursday and Saturday at Mariucci Arena at the University of Minnesota.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.