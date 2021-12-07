After a typical feeling out process during the first period of Tuesday’s Mankato East/Loyola vs. Mankato West boys hockey game, the Cougars took command.
East/Loyola erupted with a 5-2 scoring barrage in the second period and went on to an 8-3 Big Nine Conference victory at All Seasons Arena. Shea Gavin and Brayden Borgmeier led the Cougars with two goals apiece.
East/Loyola controlled an uneventful first period. The Cougars had two full man-advantage opportunities but were unable to capitalize against West goalie Wyatt Lund.
East/Loyola outshot West 13-6 in the opening frame. Both teams became more aggressive in the final five minutes but the serious scoring chances were scarce.
“Coach (Adam Fries) fired us up between periods,” Gavin said. “He told us we had to be more aggressive and that’s when things turned in our favor.”
Coach Fries agreed: “We needed to play more physical, we had to bump them around a little bit. That’s what opened things up for us.”
East/Loyola began to pour it on early in the second. Gavin began the onslaught with some beautiful stick-handling from just outside the left circle. He picked his way through three defenders before snapping the puck into a corner from a tough angle near the goal line at 3:42.
At 4:29, the Cougars’ Alex Morgan took a shot from the point through traffic that found the back of the net.
West stopped the bleeding momentarily when Hunter Rigdon netted a power-play goal from right in front at the 6:16 mark to make it a one-goal game.
The Cougars were not dismayed as they scored three more times before the end of the period. Borgmeier, Gavin and Andrew Sorbo each muscled the puck past Lund for a 5-1 East/Loyola lead after two periods.
“We’re a young team that’s learning how to start and finish games,” West coach Nate Olsen said. “We did OK in the first period, killing a couple of penalties, but then we lost our way in the second. We stopped defending in our own end and that gave them the momentum they needed.”
East/Loyola scored three more times in the third as Christian Theuninck, Borgmeier and Parker Anthony each hit paydirt.
West also scored twice as Brady Hatkin and Gage Schmidt pushed the puck past netminder Caelin Brueske.
The Cougars finished with a decisive 38-20 shots advantage.
“This is going to help our confidence,” Gavin said. “We showed we can play well when we put our minds to it. We just have to keep it going.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday. West plays at Rochester John Marshall and East/Loyola plays at Austin.
