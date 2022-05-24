Mankato East was seeded No. 1 for the Section 2AAA softball tournament, which begins Thursday at Caswell Park.
Mankato West was seeded No. 2. Both teams finished the regular season with 16-4 records and split the season series.
East will face Albert Lea in the section quarterfinals, while West will take on Worthington.
In the other quarterfinal games, No. 4-seeded Jordan plays Marshall and No. 3 New Prague plays St. Peter.
All quarterfinal games begin at 5 p.m., and win or lose, each team will play again at 7 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.