ST. CLOUD — Owen Studtmann recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings for the Mankato East VFW Post 950 baseball team in a 5-4 win over Owatonna in the VFW state championship game Sunday.
The East VFW team is made up of incoming sophomores and juniors. Mankato’s only other VFW state title was in 2003, a team that featured players from throughout the school district.
Jack Hanson went 3 for 4 with a double for Mankato in Sunday’s win, and Caden Hansen finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Alex Fast got the save.
Post 950 finishes the season at 30-6.
