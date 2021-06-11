WACONIA — After winning the 3,200-meter run (9:31.42) Wednesday, Mankato East's Andrew Johnson finished second in the 1600 run (4:23.22) to qualify for the state meet at the boys Section 2AA championships Friday.
The top two individuals in each event, as well as the top two relays, qualify for the state meet.
For East, Medi Akwai won the 110 hurdles (15.31) and took second in the high jump (6-feet-0). The Cougars' Okout Ochan took second in the 110 hurdles (15.48).
Mankato West's Owen Johnson won the 100 dash (11.25), and Markus Rupnow (2:00.91) finished second in the 800 run.
West's 4x100 (43.12) won, while the Scarlets' 4x200 (1:29.72) and 4x400 (3:29) each qualified in second place.
Waseca's Marcus Hansen won both the shot put (62-07.50) and discus (170-08). The Bluejays' Matt Seberson took the long jump (23-02).
For St. Peter, Brooks Reicks won the 200 dash (22.63) and finished second in the 400 run (50.04). The Saints' Seth Reicks won the 300 hurdles (40.40).
St. Peter's 4x200 relay also won (1:28.99).
