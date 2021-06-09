WACONIA — Mankato East’s Megan Geraets won both the 200-meter dash (26.27) and the 400 dash in 59.21 at the girls Section 2AA championships Wednesday.
The top two individuals in each event as well as the top two relays qualify for the state meet.
For Mankato West, Grace Banse took first in the shot put with a school-record mark of 39-feet-3 1/4. She also qualified for state in the discus, taking second at 106-6.
The Scarlets’ Jenna Sikel (11-3) and Abby Olenius (10-9) took first and second in the pole vault, respectively.
The Cougars’ Trinity Lindeman 35-0 1/2 won the triple jump, and East’s 4x200 relay took second at 1:47.60. East’s Andrew Johnson (9:31.42) won the boys 3200 run, the only boys event completed Wednesday.
New Ulm’s Paige Kalis (17-6 1/2) won the long jump.
