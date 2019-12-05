The Mankato boys swimming and diving teams are set to hit the pool with plenty of big goals this winter
Both Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West have plenty of talent and will look navigate the long winter seasons with the hope of sending swimmers to state.
Here’s a look at each team:
West
If you didn’t know much about competitive swimming, you might think swimmers usually focus on a certain stroke.
After all, it would fit right in with the trend of athletes becoming more specialized.
That’s not the approach West coach Andy Viker takes.
“We’ll find everybody’s skillset, but we want them to be as versatile as possible,” Viker said. “Over the course of their first couple years, we try to get them to compete against each other as much as possible.”
With a roster full of versatile swimmers, the Scarlets are hoping to rebound after missing true team state by one spot last season. It was the first time the Scarlets missed qualifying in five years.
“We want to get guys to state, and we want to make it to true team this year,” Max Pearson said. “I think we have a good chance if everyone’s healthy and everyone’s doing their best.”
One group to watch will be the potential medley relay team that could include Jackson Koeneman, Ethan Bartell, Charlie Simpson and Pearson.
Individually, Simpson is coming off a trip to state in the 50-yard freestyle last season, and hopes to make it back in the event this year. Koeneman swims well in all the strokes, and Pearson is strongest in the breaststroke. Other varsity contributors will be Connor Berger and Brandon Whitney.
Carson Deichman swims the 500 free and is also the top diver for West.
Over a long season, Viker and Pearson are both confident the Scarlets will get to where they need to be from a fitness standpoint. Each stressed health as a big key and have been impressed with the team’s fitness level thus far.
“We’re off to a good start. Lots of guys came out from the offseason and were swimming and doing all kinds of stuff in the summer, so we’re looking good right now,” Pearson said.
West has a Big Nine Conference dual against Rochester Century at 6 p.m. today at Minnesota State University.
East/Loyola
It’s safe to say making the state tournament is a goal for almost every high school athlete.
But despite all the time and effort the kids put in, most of them won’t ever get the opportunity to do it.
For Matt Wedzina, that chance should have come last month.
Wedzina, a senior, who is also one of the top cross country runners for East, knew the team had a shot to make it to state back in August. However, an injury in late September ended his season, and completely shut him down.
That meant he had to watch as his teammates went on an impressive run and eventually qualified.
“It was pretty devastating. I had been looking forward to state cross country for a long time,” Wedzina said. “I’m extremely determined this year (in swimming), and if I were to make it to state, I’d be extremely happy.”
Wedzina is motivated, and he’ll have plenty of work to do to get back into shape after missing nine weeks. Formerly a distance swimmer, he’ll switch to sprinting full time this winter after having success in the shorter events at the end of last season.
As a team, the Cougars are coming off a bit of a rebuilding season but have higher exceptions this year with several key returners and some promising young swimmers.
The group is headlined by Logan Gustafson, who returns as ninth-grader after qualifying for state in the 500 free last season.
Dave Wedzina, along with Matt Wedzina and Gustafson should give East some interesting medley relay combinations.
Other swimmers that could contribute include Jack Slunecka, Issac Luethmers, Jordan Hogue, Alex Prochaska and Isaiah Anderson.
Cole Javens is the Cougars’ top returning diver.
“We’ve got a lot of young people that are real promising,” East coach Dave Burgess said. “Last year we made a better move toward getting a little bit more fired up in meets and acting more like a team than a bunch of individuals.”
The Cougars open the season with a Big Nine dual against Red Wing at 6 p.m. today.
