WORTHINGTON — The Mankato East and Mankato West track and field teams competed at Day 1 of the Section 2AA meet Wednesday.
For the West boys, Ephraim Staley took second place in the 3200-meter run to qualify for state.
Mankato East’s Mathias Greiner took second in the pole vault at 12-foot-11 to qualify.
For the Mankato East girls, Yonna Harris won the discus at 114-7, while Rylie Hansen took the long jump with a mark of 17-9 1/4. Madison Harbarth qualified for state in the wheelchair discus.
The meet will continue Friday at Worthington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.