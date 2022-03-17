MINNEAPOLIS — Down 14 points with seven minutes to play, things didn't look good for the Mankato East girls basketball team.
But somehow, the Cougars were tied with a minute to play.
"Heart," East coach Rob Stevermer said. "They put it out there at the biggest moments."
East's comeback fell short, falling 67-63 to No. 1-seeded Becker in the semifinals of the Class AAA girls basketball tournament Thursday at Williams Arena. The fullcourt pace, and some hot 3-point shooting in the second half, allowed Becker to gain the advantage, despite a definite post advantage for the Cougars.
"I remember looking up at the clock with about (seven) minutes to go, and (Becker) had 59," East coach Rob Stevermer said. "I was kinda thinking we had to keep the game in the 50s to have our best chance, but you have to play the game as it is. We can play up-tempo or halfcourt; we're built to play both ways. The girls were pretty tired out there, but they picked them up full court. Maybe we should have done that earlier, who knows?"
Both teams had early jitters, combining for 10 points and 11 turnovers, with six held balls, in the first five minutes.
East began to exploit its size advantage midway through the opening half, with Lexi Karge scoring six inside points to fuel a 13-2 run to lead 17-10. Becker found some offensive life later in the half, attacking with fast breaks in a 9-2 run to regain the lead.
Becker took a 33-29 lead at halftime, shooting 60.9% from the field. East was 0 of 7 from 3-point range but scored 22 points in the paint.
"We knew we had the advantage in the post," Karge said. "I have a lot of trust in my teammates to keep shooting. It's the state tournament; both teams are amazing. We just had to keep pushing."
Becker came out firing in the second half, nailing four 3-pointers, in a 16-4 run over the first five minutes.
"Every team makes a run," Birkholz said. "We just had to let it go and move on to the next play."
East made its first 3-pointer, after nine misses, when Peyton Stevermer nailed one, then Mackenzie Schweim hit another as East pulled within 51-41 at the 10-minute mark.
Becker made seven 3-pointers in the second half, which made it tough for East to cut the deficit, but an 8-0 run on post baskets by Schweim and Karge started the comeback. Consecutive 3-pointers from Macy Birkholz made it 60-58 with three minutes to play.
The game was tied at 62 when Becker hit its final 3-pointer, and a pair of clinching free throws secured the victory.
"It's tough to lose, but I think we showed we can compete at the highest level," Schweim said.
Karge finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Schweim had 17 points and eight rebounds. Stevermer had 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists. East had a 38-18 advantage on inside points.
East (25-4) plays in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul.
"We don't play a lot players in the rotation, but you could see our bench was really into the game," coach Stevermer said. "They practice all year, and that helps us. When you see that, you know you have a state-tournament team."
