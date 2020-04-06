MANKATO — Mankato East senior guard Joich Gong announced Monday that he plans to continue his basketball career at Kirkwood Community College.
Gong averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals this season, helping the Cougars post a 27-2 record, including 22-0 in the Big Nine Conference. He scored the 1,000th point of his career in the section championship game against Marshall.
Gong was an all-city and all-conference selection this season.
Kirkwood, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was 24-6 last season.
