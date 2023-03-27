MANKATO — Mankato East boys basketball coach Joe Madson has been named the Class AAA coach of the year by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Monday.
Madson led the Cougars to the state tournament for the second straight season. East was 24-7 and won the Big Nine Conference championship.
The other coaches to be honored are Scott Kramer of Nevis (Class A), Cory Schlagel of Albany (Class AA) and Paul Goetz of Eastview (Class AAAA).
The Free Press
