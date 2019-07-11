Some facts, one would assume, are beyond question.
The earth really is round.
American astronauts did land on the moon.
Vaccines do prevent disease and epidemics.
Slavery was cruel.
Children were massacred in schools at Sandy Hook and Parkland.
The Holocaust did happen.
In each case, however, there are people to whom facts don’t matter. Some of their absurdities, such as a flat earth, are simply silly. Others are malicious and dangerously harmful.
Holocaust denial is one of the evil ones. It’s an “essential manifestation of anti-Semitism,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups. The ancient pestilence is a growing menace again in the United States, as well as around the world.
We can’t say whether William Latson, the former principal of Spanish River High School, is an anti-Semite. His widely quoted remarks to a concerned parent don’t prove that he personally denies the Holocaust. But he did give Holocaust denial an undeserved and indefensible respectability, a false equivalency with historical truth. His belated apology doesn’t unring the bell.
Specifically, he refused to acknowledge that the Holocaust is “a factual historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”
His duty as a school district employee was to teach that it is. That failure rightfully has cost him his principal’s posting.
He claimed that an educator’s duty is to be “politically neutral but support all groups at the school.” That would be true with regard to Democrats vs. Republicans, but not for the malicious lie of Holocaust denial.
For a student or her parents to disbelieve that the Holocaust happened does not overcome the school’s duty to teach that it did. To the contrary, it makes the lesson all the more important.
It’s as wrong to let Holocaust deniers influence the curriculum, even indirectly, as it would be to make science classes optional to humor the Flat Earth Society.
It’s not open and shut, though, that he should be fired. The new law is problematic. Indeed, we wrote earlier that it could inhibit and punish legitimate criticism of Israel’s conduct vis a vis the Palestinians, and Latson could make an issue of that if he were to contest his dismissal.
The better course is to make a teaching moment of this incident — for Latson, in particular. There are an estimated 400 Holocaust survivors in the Boca Raton area. It’s time for Latson to meet them.
