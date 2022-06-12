Q. I just graduated and want to start cooking more in preparation of moving away from home. Are eggs a good choice? Should I eat only the egg whites? Do you have any cooking tips?
A. Your favorite breakfast side dish isn’t just for breakfast – enjoy protein-packed eggs any time of day! Eggs are a naturally nutrient-rich food, containing eight essential nutrients. Eggs also provide an excellent source of vitamin B12, biotin (B7), iodine, selenium and choline; a good source of high-quality protein, riboflavin (B2) and pantothenic acid (B5); as well as the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin (252 mcg), all for only 78 calories.
Egg yolks often get a bad rap, but don’t toss them! The yolk provides three-fourths of the calories, all of the fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) and all of the choline, lutein and zeaxanthin. The yolk provides most of the phosphorus, iron and folate and almost half of the protein and riboflavin. Though these nutrients are present only in small amounts in eggs, research shows they may be more bioavailable, or absorbed and utilized by the body, when obtained from egg yolk than from richer sources. The white (albumen) provides more than half of the total protein and riboflavin.
Try one of these cooking techniques and enjoy all the health benefits of eggs!
Over Easy – All you do: Heat ½ tablespoon unsalted butter or oil in a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Once melted, carefully add 3 Hy-Vee large eggs. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until egg whites become slightly firm. Carefully flip eggs and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Serve immediately and garnish with salt and pepper, if desired.
Sunny-Side Up – All you do: Heat ½ tablespoon unsalted butter or oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Once melted, carefully add 3 Hy-Vee large eggs. Reduce heat to low and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until egg whites completely set and yolks begin to thicken. Serve immediately and garnish with salt and pepper, if desired.
Poach – All you do: Boil water over high heat in a medium saucepan. Once boiling, add 1 tablespoon white distilled vinegar and reduce to low heat. Using a large spoon, stir water in a circular motion, creating rapid movement. While water is circulating, carefully crack eggs, one at a time, into the water. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until yolks begin to set. Use a slotted spoon to transfer eggs to a plate lined with paper towels.
