ST. PETER — Rev. Herbert Chilstrom wouldn't have wanted the sermon at his memorial service to be about him, successor and friend Rev. Mark Hanson said.
“I can hear Herb saying: 'This is not why I asked you to preach at my funeral,'” Hanson said Saturday in the Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College. “'I asked you to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ, not the gospel of Herbert Chilstrom. Let the Gospel be resounding throughout Christ Chapel and to the ends of the earth.'”
Chilstrom will hold a place in history books as the first presiding bishop of the newly formed Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Those who knew him described him Saturday as a humble servant of his faith.
“He knew and he proclaimed and he trusted that the Holy Spirit, working through the Gospel, would have profound affect in your life and mine and the world,” said Hanson, who became the second presiding bishop of the ELCA.
“I give thanks to God for his faithful, courageous, public stewardship of the Gospel,” said Rev. Jon Anderson, bishop of the Southwestern Minnesota Synod of the ELCA.
Chilstrom died Jan. 19 at age 88. He and his wife of 65 years, Corrine, also a pastor, spent much of their life together in St. Peter.
Chilstrom led congregations in northwestern Minnesota and was dean of a Lutheran college in New Jersey before coming to St. Peter in 1970 to lead the First Lutheran Church of St. Peter.
Son Christopher Holt said he still remembers driving into town with his family as a 7-year-old exactly 50 years ago and seeing the Christ Chapel steeple.
“Thus began our 50-year love affair with the people of this fair corner of the world — the people of First Lutheran Church and the people of Gustavus Adolphus College,” he said. “You embraced us with your love then — a love that has remained in our hearts ever since.”
Chilstrom was elected bishop of the Minnesota Synod of the Lutheran Church of America in 1976.
The LCA merged with two other denominations to form the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, with over 5 million members, in 1987. Chilstrom became the ELCA's first bishop and served until 1995.
Chilstrom led the ELCA through “a liminal time when the church and the culture were changing dramatically,” Anderson said.
Hanson quoted how Chilstrom once responded to a question about his hopes for the church:
“I want clear proclamation of the Word,” Chilstrom said. “I want Gospel-centered, Scripture-based preaching that connects the Word to the world in which we live. And I want the sacraments in every service.”
More than 100 clergy members attended Chilstrom's memorial service. Some represented other Christian demonstrations. Current Presiding Bishop of the ELCA Elizabeth Eaton said that is a testament to Chilstrom's outreach.
“It was Bishop Chilstrom's instinct that it's never good for us to turn in on ourselves or look inward,” she said of the ELCA. “It is deeply important that we should be outward facing.”
Other dignitaries in attendance included the governor and first lady.
“Bishop Chilstrom’s life of service made this world a better place," Gov. Tim Walz tweeted after the service. “Minnesota grieves this loss with his family.”
Gwen Walz attended Gustavus with the bishop's son, Andrew Chilstrom.
Chilstrom and his wife were open about how they struggled to cope with the loss of Andrew, who died by suicide.
“I’m really quite candid in telling the story because I want people to know how devastating it is for families,” he told The Free Press in 2017, after publishing a book about his loss.“It’s not easy to read, but I felt I had to write it because I had a story to tell.”
Hanson said Chilstrom and his wife showed many that it is OK to grieve the loss of loved one.
“Thank you for teaching us that our grieving is not a sign of the absence of faith,” the bishop emeritus said.
Chilstrom was a longtime supporter of Gustavus. He served on the college's board of trustees from 1976 to 1987. In his retirement years the Master Gardener tended gardens at the Linneaus Arboretum and stepped in for a year as the arboretum's interim director.
“It's the only time I can remember Herbert Chilstrom becoming a little boastful about a title,” Hanson said about the arboretum director post.
In the forward of his autobiography, Chilstrom described himself as an “evangelical conservative with a radical social conscience.”
He pushed for acceptance of all people in the ELCA and beyond, even after he retired. He protested when hundreds of congregations left the ELCA after a 2009 vote to allow gay and lesbian pastors. And he opposed a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriages in Minnesota in 2012.
In editorials submitted to The Free Press, Chilstrom said same-sex couples in committed relationships “deserve the same privileges others take for granted” and the ELCA's primary mission should be “telling everyone 'Jesus loves you. You are welcome in this church.'”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.