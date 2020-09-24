Elizabeth Ratcliff

Age: 49
Occupation: Claims specialist at Social Security Administration
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? one graduated from East, one attending East
Do you have prior civic service experience? Blue Earth County Sheriff's Posse. Currently I am considered a federal civil servant.
Why are you running for School Board?
With the COVID-19 pandemic, our district will be facing big challenges with budgeting and ensuring all students have equal access to learning and opportunity. It is with an equitable, inclusive lens that I'm committed to working through those issues with both short and long term solutions.
It is my belief that other than a student's home life, school life (both academic and social) are some of the most formative years in all of our lives. I want everyone to have the opportunity for a solid foundation on which to pursue their goals and dreams.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
I am very focused on equity and inclusion. Creating an environment in which all students have a sense of belonging and investment is a priority for me. Fostering a more inclusive school culture will lead to more successful outcomes.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
My understanding is that the district has received a grant for Grow Your Own Teachers. With an upcoming teacher shortage, and a lack of diversity in our staffing, I really want to see this program flourish.
I feel that policies and programs encouraging empathy are also vital. Students learn most effectively when they feel safe, valued, and their basic needs are being met.
Hopefully the economy will strengthen but regardless, not everyone benefits. I would like no student left behind. Not only should the community provide assistance, we should provide mentorship to help our kids realize their goals.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
COVID is an immediate challenge, both in terms of budgeting (additional resources and reduced income due to reduced attendance) and in terms of services (making sure all students get the resources that they need).
In addition I feel that statewide, education equity is not where it should be. Our students of color/ indigenous students have so much to offer to our curriculum and I want them to be involved in our district's vision. Not only is that beneficial for them, it is beneficial for the entire community.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Yes. I am very much in favor of diversity and inclusion. Grow Your Own Teachers, in which students representative of our population are mentored to be teachers in their community, has received a grant and I 100+% support this program.
I feel that more engagement and actively listening to communities of color are paramount to a successful district. My hope would be that our school board is more reflective of the community it represents. And if I am not elected to this board, I will do whatever I can to facilitate this.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
Well, that depends. If a need is proven, I would certainly support it. However, the question, on its face, is generic — and with COVID keeping a significant percentage at home, I am not sure this is needed at this time. However, I am certainly open to hearing the rationale. I am also open to improving learning environments for students with special needs. I would need additional information before I could make a determination on that need.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I appreciate the thoughtfulness that the district has shown in their policies — weighing public health with public interest (as per state guidelines). I think the district should continue to monitor the situation (as they will) and make needed changes should they be necessary. The safety and security of students, faculty, and family should be a priority.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Safety of all, security, equity of education, diversity, and empathy — and I think we need to see that every student is engaged and included in education until a more permanent COVID resolution is provided. There are so many opportunities for enrichment if we look to our peers, include them, and work to overcome any future adversity. We all do better when we all do better.
