Although some people may look at stage productions as play acting, effective performers are truly laying themselves bare by tapping into their own experiences while portraying other people.
That was the case for Natalie Suarez, who plays a lead actor in the Minnesota State University production of “In the Next Room: Or the Vibrator Play.” Although she didn’t have the experiences to draw from, she relied on research into the subject matter and assistance from her director, Sarah Honerman, to help her find her way.
In his Victorian home, Dr. Givings has invented an extraordinary new device for treating “hysteria”: the vibrator. Adjacent to the doctor’s laboratory, his wife Catherine — portrayed by Suarez — tries to tend to their newborn, wondering what is going on in the next room.
When a new “hysterical” patient and her husband bring their own complicated relationship into the doctor’s home, Dr. and Mrs. Givings must examine the nature of their own marriage.
It should be noted here that “hysteria” was a sort of catch-all in the Victorian era when another diagnosis couldn’t be determined. Historically, it was much more likely to be found in female patients by nearly exclusively male doctors.
“I think (playwright) Sarah Ruhl is clever in knowing that, unfortunately, these issues are still prevalent today,” said director Sarah Honerman, a graduate student. “Despite being set at the dawn of electricity in the late 1800s, Ruhl's writing is still so brilliantly relevant.”
Honerman learned of the play through her husband, Seth, who is an avid fan of Ruhl’s and plays Dr. Givings in this production.
“In the Next Room” premiered on Broadway in February 2009 and was nominated for three Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Featured Actress in a Play and Best Costume Design of a Play. She teaches at Yale School of Drama and lives in Brooklyn with her family.
“I really wanted to direct this show for my thesis production because it still has important messages that resonate today,” she said. “Uterus-bearing individuals are not merely emotional beings who have little to say; we have lots to say, and many times it’s incredibly valuable information.
“Expressing emotions has often been associated with ‘hysterical’ individuals, and many believe it causes all sorts of drama. But this is simply not true.”
Suarez didn’t enter into her role without great preparation.
“I read quite a bit on hysteria and the treatments that were used at the time,” Suarez said. “Of course, the more research you do, the more it helps connect you to the show and understand the world of the play, especially with a show that has historical significance and context like this one does.”
At the same time, talking with her director helped her to better understand the character of Catherine and the situation she was in.
“We've had some chats on the physicality of the character and what she's experiencing mentally, which was difficult for me to tap into sometimes because I haven't had the same experiences as Catherine has.”
Although set in a time when people had a certain mindset, Ruhl’s writing uses characters to counter those mindsets and, perhaps, make the story more relevant to modern audiences.
For example, Honerman said most of the female-identifying characters are viewed to be nothing but emotional, which is misunderstood because the male identifying characters are guided by intellect. One of Dr. Givings’ rare male patients, Leo Irving, is an artist.
“He is clearly connected with his emotions and not afraid to share them,” Honerman said. “This is certainly important. There is still this misconception today that men should be tough and not share their feelings because this will make them weak.”
Leo understands that communicating with others leads to a truly authentic life, she said, even though it may not lead to desired outcomes.
Another character who goes against convention in order to save herself is Dr. Givings’ assistant, Annie. Extremely professional, Annie’s status as an unmarried woman in her 30s does not fit the mold of the times, Honerman said, and her attraction to another female-identifying character goes beyond friendship.
“In a time when homosexual love was condemned, Annie certainly has to be careful in expressing those feelings. Much like Leo, she takes a risk, not knowing how it will end but knowing that it must be done for her own sanity,” the director said.
Although serious in message, Suarez and Honerman both hope audiences will enjoy the sometimes awkward humor in better understanding the situation the characters find themselves in.
“I really hope that people connect with the characters in this show and the emotions they’re dealing with,” Suerez said. “I also really hope that people connect with the humor and see the balance between the comedy and the more serious, heartfelt parts of the show.”
Ultimately, Honerman said the humanity comes through and is directly relatable to today, when people have a hard time experiencing and expressing how they feel, even with those who are most important to them.
“I hope the audience will be willing to sit through some of the more intimate moments to see how beautiful the world can become when we finally allow ourselves to speak our minds, especially with those we love.”
