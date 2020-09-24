Erin Kenward

Age: 45
Occupation: Refinery operator
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? My oldest son graduated from Mankato East last year, my daughter is a senior this year and my youngest son is a freshman.
Do you have prior civic service experience? No
Why are you running for School Board?
I believe that a parent being involved in their student's education is one of the best ways for their student to succeed. I have often thought about running for the school board but work hours would not allow me the time needed to do the job as good as it should be done. Recent changes in my work now allow me that time that I feel is needed to give this position the attention it deserves.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
Making sure every student and every teacher has everything they need to be as successful as they can possibly be.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
I believe that parents need to be more involved in their students' education. There are probably many ways this can happen. I know that some parents are already very involved in their students' education but I strongly believe it should be the norm and not the exception.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
This year is different from the rest in many ways, as we all know. The biggest challenge is going to be getting the students back into the classrooms every day. We know children learn better in classrooms than distance learning. So getting them all back surrounded by their friends and teachers will not only be good for the education but for many their mental and emotional health as well.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
I think there will always be socioeconomic differences. This in no way should affect how our teachers teach or how our students learn. This is yet another reason I believe that our students need to return to in person learning as soon as possible.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
If a new school or improvements are needed, then I would, yes.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
The district has done a good job given the situation. It is kind of out of their hands. The can't go against the orders that have been handed down from that state level. Priorities for 2021 should be getting the students back into the classrooms.
The pandemic may require school boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
The best possible education for our students will be my guide for all decisions I make.
