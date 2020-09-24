Erin Roberts

Age: 40
Occupation: Customer service trainer and quality assurance
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? I have three children in the district
Do you have prior civic service experience? I have a long history working in and volunteering with local nonprofit organizations. I have served on several boards, advisory councils and committees, most of which have involved programs that serve children in the Greater Mankato Area. I volunteer with the ISD 77 Counseling Services Advisory Council with the district's school counselors.
Why are you running for School Board?
I want to foster a culture of inclusion and support for all children. I also believe it is important to hold us all accountable for the success of the students’ education in our community. Board members, building staff, community stakeholders, family and friends are all responsible for the success of the education system. As a school board member, I would strive to make sure all of those groups work together for the success of our students. I know the community well, as I graduated from Mankato East High School and MNSU Mankato and have three children in the district.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
We know that Minnesota has some of the largest gaps between students of color and white students in the country. Being proactive and prepared to support all students' needs as the district becomes more diverse is a key priority for me.
Unity within the district is also a priority. It is important for all schools within the district to succeed by working together. Lastly, it’s important for families to trust the district. We build trust by listening to community feedback and actively making changes based on that feedback.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
It is no secret that certain schools have a reputation that might not be perceived as being a great school. As a district we need to work together to change this perception and culture. We need to support all schools to show how great they ALL are.
We also need to prioritize and give resources to our mental health staff and programs in our buildings. Data shows that mental health challenges increase every year. The emotional well-being of our students is of utmost importance. We need to communicate clearly with all stakeholders to hold us accountable to excellent education.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
Currently, ISD77 is tasked with responding to COVID-19 in a way that keeps students safe and ensures equitable access to learning and school resources. We will be dealing with COVID-19 and its impact for years to come. I believe in making decisions based on science and input from educators and families.
Those future impacts of the pandemic could come in forms of academic and mental health challenges. As a district we need to actively listen to our building staff and parents so that we are addressing any challenges directly and quickly.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
There are racial and socioeconomic inequities across the globe and our district is not exempt from this. Our community has developed a culture of looking at our district as if we have "sides" rather than a united school district. We need to work collectively to ensure every student is as valued as their fellow peers.
We should address this need from an equitable viewpoint by giving students what they need to succeed, which won’t be the same thing for each student. For our mission to succeed, we have to have an equitable education system equal in ALL schools.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
I believe that it is important to invest in our schools and students — and I believe that doing so is an investment that gives back when students and families seek out and stay in our community because of our schools. I would approve referendum requests as long as they are reasonable and in line with the district mission to assure learning excellence and readiness for a changing world.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
Across the globe, we are all working to make the best decisions we can based on the ever changing information we have. The district has done the best they can with the information they have to make the best possible decisions regarding pandemic response.
The priorities in 2021 should be to continue to stay current with the latest health information, be prepared for multiple learning scenarios, and base all decisions on data and community needs. It will be important to balance student and community health and safety considerations with ensuring equitable access to learning and school services.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
My experience in the past with making tough budget decisions is that one must take their personal feelings out of the decision making process and focus solely on the mission. As a district we need to keep our most vulnerable students supported and ensuring an equitable learning environment if we want to succeed in assuring learning excellence and readiness for a changing world.
