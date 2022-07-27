Our 1st Congressional District Special Election is Aug. 9 and has Jeff Ettinger, D, vs. Brad Finstad (R). The primary election is the same day, and the 1st District maps are not identical for these two elections.
Democracy is on the ballot. We need a two-party system, but it doesn’t work when many or most of one party claim election fraud with no credible evidence.
Finstad’s website highlights that he is pro-Trump, the guy with over 30,000 documented lies plus the big one. The guy who is for violence and intimidation and believes that government serves him instead of the people.
Trumpists have gutted federal women’s choice and voting rights and have ignored climate change.
Justice Clarence Thomas implied that they’re coming after contraception and same-sex marriage. Watch out for Social Security, Medicare, separation of church and state and much more.
Ettinger is on the opposite side of these issues.
For those that value democracy, it’s very important to vote for Jeff (on both sides of the ballot).
Richard Beske
Minnesota Lake
