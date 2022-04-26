Q. Help! I’m needing more ways to stay within my food budget while still keeping nutrition in mind. Do you have any tips that can help?
A. Are you looking for ways to stretch your food dollar? There are many easy ways to stay within your food budget when grocery shopping. What may be surprising is that you do not have to sacrifice nutrition. Whole foods that are less processed — such as fruits, vegetables, grains, beans, meat and low-fat or fat-free dairy — are typically the better bargain when it comes to cost and nutrition. You pay more for convenience, so take time to plan and prepare meals to help you save money.
Budget-Friendly Tips:
Pick private label — Private-label brands will save you an average of 15 to 25% over the national name brand, and the quality of food is comparable to the national brand. Spend time familiarizing yourself with each store’s private label brands. Most stores carry multiple brands that are specific to them. You may be surprised at the number (Hy-Vee has dozens of private brands on their shelves).
Eat more meals at home — Home-prepared meals will add up to big savings. Use leftover ingredients in another recipe (cook once, serve twice) or eat the leftovers for lunch the next day, which saves time and money.
Meal plan — Plan meals using budget-friendly recipes. Most recipe databases have sections dedicated to budget-friendly meal options.
Eat seasonally – Seasonal produce will be less expensive than out-of-season produce and the flavor will be at its peak. Look for seasonal bargains in the produce department to get more nutrients for each dollar spent.
Analyze the extras – A great way to save money and to stick to your food budget is to analyze all the foods you purchase and ask if they are giving you the most nutrition per bite. Are there foods, snacks and “extras” that you could leave in the aisles? Imagine the nutrition you could buy with those dollars. For example, take the dollars spent on candy, cookies, chips or bottled beverages and apply them to fruits, vegetables and lean protein. You’ll be money and nutrition ahead.
