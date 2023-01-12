One of the club's younger members took a Campari and orange to the Senior Life Master.
Thank you, my boy (said the SLM). Now let me tell you an interesting story. A few years ago, Madeline Cooper was dating two men simultaneously: Wilberforce Williams and Xavier Hollander. Both had proposed to her, but she couldn't decide who to make her partner in the game of life. Both were handsome and wealthy; each seemed perfect.
At her wit's end, suddenly she had a spark of inspiration. She would hold a bridge competition. The first one to solve a problem that the other muffed would be her choice.
It required only one deal. This was it. (The SLM showed the man today's diagram.) Madeline asked them to play in four hearts, despite their protestations that South should have raised to three no-trump.
West attacked in diamonds, South ruffing the third round.
Both the suitors immediately took the spade finesse. It lost and back came the club four.
Wilberforce put in the jack, but West covered with the queen.
"That finesse is wrong as well," he complained. "This is hardly a fair test."
As you can see, he could no longer make the contract.
Xavier did better. He won the club return with his ace, played a spade to the ace, ruffed a spade, drew two rounds of trumps ending in the dummy and ruffed another spade. He pulled West's last trump, played a club to dummy's king and discarded his club loser on the established spade seven.
"My husband!" cooed Madeline.
