EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants.
The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams on Friday.
McCarthy has also met with the Cleveland Browns about their coaching vacancy.
The search committee had met with Kris Richard, the Dallas’ Cowboys’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, on Thursday.
The Giants are expected to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale today.
