Page B4
my guess is you won’t have space for all these items. Crime map and glimpse must go. If vet or names don’t fit, we’ll try to fit them on B3. If glimpse and names are a little too long, we can hold some of the names items.
Crime map
mfp-042620-glimpse-polio at 21.6” with two mugs and a submitted photo. With label, Glimpse of the Past.
mfp-042620-names-sunday at 29.6” no photos. Banner head, Names & Notables.
mfp-042620-vet-of-month at 10.5” with one image. Banner head, Vet of the Month
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.