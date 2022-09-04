This is not Robyn James’ first rodeo. And by rodeo we mean big concert event.
James is one of the people behind the first Bend of the River Fall Festival coming Sept. 17 to the campus of Minnesota State University. She has worked with Twin Cities Summer Jam founder Jerry Braam for several years and brings that experience to this unique festival fundraiser.
“MSU is an amazing facility that absolutely should be utilized for more than just athletics,” James said. “I think showcasing the campus, bringing the community up there, and just kind of putting something on that can be an annual event the community can get behind is something we’re really looking forward to doing there.”
Many will remember Mankato had something like that at MSU for more than 50 years. But when the Minnesota Vikings moved their training camp elsewhere, it left a big hole in the summer schedule. That’s why MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman approached Braam and James.
“The original introduction came via Mike Drummer in July 2019,” Buisman said. “At the time, Mike and I were both part of the Visit Mankato Executive Committee and he introduced me to some colleagues he was working with on the Twin Cities Summer Jam. After seeing that event firsthand, it spurred a conversation with Jerry Braam about bringing something similar to our campus.”
While MSU is not Canterbury Park, where Twin Cities Summer Jam takes place, it has facilities conducive to such an event. And with a 52-year track record for Vikings training camp and the recent success of Hockey Day Minnesota, staff have valuable experience. The organizers’ history with Kwik Trip also provided a lead sponsor.
The Bend of the River Fall Festival stage will be set up on the three practice fields along Stadium Road, James said, with the stage backing against Blakeslee Stadium.
People can bring chairs or blankets for seating and enjoy performances by some top rising stars and a local favorite. Main entry will be at the stadium entrance, though an additional entrance will be at the west end near the top of Stadium Hill.
Local band IV Play will open, followed by Jason Nix, Priscilla Block and headliner Jimmie Allen. If you haven’t already, you’ll soon be finding them promoting the event on local media, James said.
In 2021, Allen won the County Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year, served as a guest mentor on season 20 of “American Idol” and will join the program this fall. Hit singles include his current chart-rising “Down Home,” “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.”
Priscilla Block went viral in 2020 when one of her songs, “Just About Over You,” appeared on her Tik Tok account. It was heard by Nashville music executives who signed her to a contract on Mercury Records. “Just About Over You” hit the charts in 2021.
Jason Nix established himself as an award-winning, in-demand songwriter and is now doing the same thing as a performer. He co-wrote the ACM Song of the Year, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” that was recorded by Lainey Wilson.
IV Play is based out of Mankato and has been entertaining audiences since 1999. They should bring a good crowd to start the music that day, James said.
Several factors beginning with “A” came into play when selecting their musical lineup, she said. First, there was availability. Add to that affordability — these performers are all on the rise in their careers — and finish it with audience. They’re billing this as a family and community event. Being located on a college campus, though, means students will be a big part of the crowd as well.
Music won’t be the only draw for the daylong event. A cornhole tournament is planned, with both a social category for those looking for a good time and a competitive division. Both feature 100 percent payback, James said.
The tournament begins at 10 a.m. and is set to complete by 2 p.m. You need not have a ticket for the festival to watch the tournament and enjoy the various food trucks in Lot 7, the parking lot along Stadium Road. Non-ticket holders, except those in the championships, will be asked to leave at 2 p.m.
Local food trucks and a bar will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sponsor and vendor booths, also in Gold Lot 7 along Stadium Road, will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Music begins at noon and finishes at 10 p.m. on the Blakeslee practice fields.
“We are optimistic about this being a successful, ongoing annual campus event,” MSU’s Buisman said. Originally set for fall 2020, it appears everything is coming into place for this year. “Jerry, Robyn and their team have a lot of experience in festival-style concerts and are confident this will have strong appeal in this market, including with our students.”
It would not be possible, James said, without strong community support. In addition to Kwik Trip and Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic, and other title sponsors Taylor Corp., BLK Electric, Heartland Home of Mankato and Drummers Garden Center and Floral, their sponsor webpage lists dozens of businesses at various levels (including The Free Press).
“The community support in terms of the sponsorships has been absolutely overwhelmingly positive. I literally don’t even know how to begin to thank all the sponsors for their support,” James said.
Participating schools and groups can provide fundraising dollars to their efforts. James said $10 from these ticket sales go back to whoever sells the ticket. These schools and groups will designate where their money goes: Mankato East High School, Mankato West High School, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Cleveland Clippers, Waterville Elysian-Morristown, Loyola Catholic School and Mankato Hockey.
If you would like to donate toward one of these schools, visit bendoftheriverfestival.com.
