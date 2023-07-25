Farmfest filled with public policy and ag forums {child_byline}By Tim Krohn tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com{/child_byline} Farmfest runs Aug. 1-3 at Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls (ideaggroup.com/farmfest). Forums: U.S. Ag Export and Trade Policy, Aug. 1, 9:30 a.m. Doug McKalip, chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, is the featured speaker. The forum will provide the latest information and details on current and potential U.S. trade agreements, as well as updates on some of the challenges in trade policies and U.S. ag exports. The New Farm Bill and USDA Ag Policy Issues, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m. Robert Bonnie, USDA undersecretary for farm production and conservation, will provide the keynote address and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., also will be in attendance. The forum panel will include the following leaders of national and state farm organizations: Scott VanderWal, American Farm Bureau vice president; Rob Larew, National Farmers Union president; Tom Haag, National Corn Growers Association president; Lori Stevermer, National Pork Producers Council president-elect; and Bob Worth, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association president. This forum will focus on the 2023 farm bill and other national policy issues and programs that are administered through USDA. Understanding Climate-Smart Practices and Policies. Aug. 1, 1:15 p.m. The forum provides background information on some of the new “climate-smart” initiatives and carbon sequestration efforts that are currently being implemented. Panel members include Troy Daniell, Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist; Arial Kagan, Minnesota Farmers Union; Leif Fixen, the Nature Conservancy; Vincent Gauthier, Environmental Defense Fund; and Lauren Servick, Minnesota Pork Producers Association, along with farm operators Nathan Collins, Minnesota Farm Bureau; Harmon Wilts, Minnesota Farmers Union; and Grant Breitkreutz, Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association. Ag Outlook Forum, Aug. 1, 2:45 p.m. An overview of the U.S. ag economy and commodity markets, as well as an update on current crop and weather conditions. Speakers include Sam Kieffer, American Farm Bureau vice president of public policy; Dave Nicolai, University of Minnesota Extension educator in crops; and Jason Ward, grain marketing analyst with Northstar Commodities. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Farm Bill Listening Session, Aug. 2, 9:30-11:45 a.m. Hosted by Rep. G.T. Thompson, R-Penn., chair of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. All members of the Ag Committee have been invited to participate and several members of Minnesota’s U.S. House delegation have committed to participating. Perspectives on Minnesota Ag and Rural Policy Issues, Aug. 2, 1:10 p.m. Gov. Tim Walz will deliver the opening comments. Attendees can learn more about recently passed and proposed state policy issues that may affect Minnesota’s agriculture industry and rural communities. The panel will include Thom Peterson, Minnesota agriculture commissioner; Sarah Strommen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources commissioner; Nancy Daubenberger, Minnesota Department of Transportation commissioner; Peter Tester, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency deputy commissioner; Rep. Samantha Vang, Minnesota House Ag Committee chair; Sen. Aric Putnam, Minnesota Senate Ag Committee chair; Rep. Paul Anderson; and Sen. Torrey Westrom. Women in Ag, Aug. 3, 10:45 a.m. Keynote speaker Doris Mold, co-CEO of Annie’s Project and president of Sunrise Agricultural Associates. She will address the challenges and opportunities for women in agriculture and why it is important for more women to step out to claim their place in the industry. Following that, finalists for the 2023 Farmfest Woman of the Year Award will be recognized and the winner announced. The University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year Recognition Program, Aug. 3, 1:15 p.m. Honoring about 80 farm families from across Minnesota that have been selected at the county level for this special recognition.
