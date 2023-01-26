Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.