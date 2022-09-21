Even though there is no strong connection to the Mankato author other than the use of her name for Mankato in its name, organizer Julie Schrader believes Maud Hart Lovelace would be proud of the success of the Deep Valley Book Festival.
“I hope she’d be excited about it,” Schrader said in advance of the seventh consecutive Deep Valley Book Festival on Oct. 1 at the WowZone. “I think she would be proud that something like this grew out of her books, out of the name she used for Mankato. And that we’re helping authors get their work noticed.”
The goal of the free event is to connect readers with Minnesota-based authors and those authors with potential readers, she said. Begun in 2005 before a lack of funding created a few-year gap, Deep Valley has always drawn readers and enjoys a waiting list for authors who want to attend, Schrader added.
As the largest event of its kind outside of the Twin Cities Book Festival and the South Dakota Book Festival, what Deep Valley Book Festival really needs is a permanent home in which it can grow. Organizers hope they’ve found that at the WowZone.
Past events have been held at the civic center, Sibley Park Pavilion, Mankato Event Center, and Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center. High costs and lack of funding created the break, but people asked them to return. Fall Cabin Fever Virtual Edition will return in March 2023.
Attendees can enter through the family entertainment center’s front doors, then move right into the bar area and past that to the restaurant. Authors can choose the size table that best suits them, usually determined by the number of books they have to promote, she said.
The afternoon keynote address by Curtis Sittenfeld will take place in the private suites area beyond the bowling lanes.
Sittenfeld was suggested by board member Rachael Hanel. She wasn’t known to other board members, Schrader said, because they didn’t know she had moved with her family to Minneapolis in 2018. The pandemic had kept Sittenfeld from having a presence in her new state.
“I’ve done relatively few events in this state of Minnesota,” Sittenfeld said. “So, I’m looking forward to being around human beings again, and I’m looking forward to participating in Minnesota’s literary life.”
An author who publishes a book every two or three years, she said in the past she would do an author event somewhere in the country every six weeks or so.
“That does feel like that was another lifetime,” she adds.
Sittenfeld, whose given name is Elizabeth, said her mother started calling her by her middle name as a child and she never thought to go by anything else. It has caused some interesting, and unwarranted, compliments.
“I sometimes have gotten credit for having this uncanny ability to get into the heads of women and female characters,” she said, laughing. “And then a lot of readers are a lot less impressed when they realize that I, myself, am female.”
Perhaps the caliber of some of her female characters had led to that credit. Her third book, “American Wife,” for example, was a fictional retelling of the life of Laura Bush. “So, I’m certainly interested in politics and public figures and the weirdness of fame,” said Sittenfeld.
In “Rodham,” she did a variation on that theme. In her version of Hillary Clinton’s life, she meets and falls in love with Bill Clinton, but when he proposes marriage she declines. The book explores what her life may have been like without the Clinton moniker.
Another book, “Eligible,” is a modern retelling of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Readers have many ways to relate to her writing depending on the subject matter.
“I think that all of us are unique, but then there’s also overlap. Like the feelings we have, or, you know, the things that we want out of life or the things that we regret,” she said.
“Sometimes a person might read fiction to sort of expand their horizons and then other times, a person might read fiction to sort of help explain themselves to themselves. It just depends on the book and the person.”
“An Afternoon with Curtis Sittenfeld” presentation takes place at 3:30 pm, following the presentation of the Young Writer and Artist Competition Awards. Other than that, the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. event allows people to tour the author tables, chat with or get to know them, and buy their books.
In addition, there is Book Bingo for the kids all day for the chance to win WowZone prizes, face painting from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the Young Writer and Artist Competition gallery display.
While admission is free, for $25 attendees can support the festival and be eligible for additional drawings. A free tote bag goes to the first 100 adults, and hourly drawings begin at 10 a.m. Food and beverages from the WowZone are available all day, and livestream interviews with authors will take place on Facebook.
Ultimately, Schrader said Deep Valley Book Festival is working to build the connection between authors and readers, both of whom depend on the other.
“You know, there’s so many authors out there that you don’t hear of that are right here in our community, in our state,” she said. “But they don’t necessarily get the attention. What we want to do is promote everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.