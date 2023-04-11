MANKATO — Now former Minnesota State men's hockey player Christian Fitzgerald is transferring to Wisconsin, he announced on his personal Twitter Tuesday.
Fitzgerald, a sophomore, entered the transfer portal last week.
Former MSU head coach Mike Hastings and former associate head coach Todd Knott now occupy the same two positions at Wisconsin.
Fitzgerald had a standout freshman season at MSU in 2022-23, finishing tied for third on the team with 29 points (16-13—29).
Three of Fitzgerald's teammates last season — Bennett Zmolek, David Silye and Simon Tassy — also entered the portal last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.