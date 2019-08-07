MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs put some heavy pressure on the St. Cloud Rox heading into the final four games of the Northwoods League regular season.
The MoonDogs, who are in second place in the second-half standings in the league's Great Plains West division, defeated the first-place Rox 6-4 on Wednesday night at Franklin Rogers Park. That cut St. Cloud's lead to three games with four games to play.
Mankato is home for the rest of the season, starting with Thursday night's 7:05 p.m. game against Willmar. St. Cloud will host Rochester on Thursday and Friday before going to Thunder Bay for the final two games. Although that will be a long road trip for the Rox to close out the season, the Border Cats are 9-21 in the second half.
On Wednesday, Mankato (34-34, 19-13 in second half) opened things up with a five-run fourth inning highlighted by Dayton Dooney's two-run home run, and Tanner Craig's solo homer. Sean Ross got things started with an RBI double in the inning, and Nick Novak later added an RBI single.
Dooney knocked in his third run of the game in the fifth inning, making it 6-0 with a sacrifice fly that scored Michael Perez for the second time in the game.
St. Cloud (42-25, 22-10 in second half) didn't wilt, however, coming alive in the seventh inning with four runs.
Novak and Ross each finished 2 for 4, as did Garrett Gilbert
MoonDogs starter Connor Campbell pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Jack Pilcher picked up the save, his third of the season, throwing the last two innings. He allowed no hits, struck out four and walked one.
