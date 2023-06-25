MANKATO — The intersection of Riverfront Drive and Stoltzman Road is becoming increasingly congested on weekday mornings, prompting an upcoming study of potential fixes.
"From customer service requests to staff observations, we know it's not working," Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said of the high-traffic spot near West High School and Cub Foods West.
The intersection also experiences higher-than-normal crash rates, according to a study of the entire Riverfront Drive corridor completed six years ago. The 69-page study examined options for the intersection in combination with Riverfront intersections just to the west at Poplar Street and at the Highway 169 ramps.
The merits of adding a roundabout were considered in the 2017 study, but it concluded the best option was retaining the signalized intersection while adding a fourth lane to northbound Stoltzman as it nears Riverfront. The suggested layout included a right-turn lane, dual left-turn lanes and a through lane into the Cub Foods area and beyond to Sibley Parkway.
The new study by the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization would focus exclusively on the Stoltzman-Riverfront intersection.
"Mankato is asking to take another look at it," said Paul Vogel, who serves both as the city's community development director and as the executive director of MAPO. "... Basically northbound traffic is where we're seeing issues at the signal."
Stoltzman drivers looking to turn right on Riverfront sometimes can't get to the right turn lane because traffic aiming to turn left is backed up well to the south of where the right lane comes into existence. Because those right-turners are blocked from making the turn, they're intermingled with the stacked-up traffic and cause the backup to be even longer. At the busiest times, drivers are stuck waiting through one or two entire cycles of signals to get through the intersection, McCarty said.
The new study will come just as traffic at the intersection is increasing as large apartment complexes are added to the north and as a more direct connection is created between Sibley Parkway and the Riverfront-Stoltzman intersection. Already, the first 48-unit apartment building in "The Neighborhood" development is nearing completion in the former Mankato public works site just north of Cub Foods. Two more apartment buildings totaling 64 units are to break ground later this year, and a new road is about to be constructed to provide access to the development from Sibley Parkway on the north and from the Cub Foods shopping area on the south.
In reality, the new road — technically a realignment of Dewey Lane — will effectively create a continuation of Stoltzman Road northward all the way to Sibley Parkway because drivers will be able to use the access road through the Cub Foods area to travel between Riverfront Drive and the parkway. And new apartment buildings totaling as many as 162 units are being proposed by developers northwest of "The Neighborhood" on either side of the North Star Bridge.
The 2017 study determined that a roundabout wouldn't perform well at Stoltzman and Riverfront because of the imbalance in traffic movements at the time. Roundabouts work best if there are relatively even volumes arriving from the four legs of the traffic circle. But it's not out of the question that the idea will be reexamined.
"That's why we do these studies again — to relook at the assumptions," Vogel said.
Along with compiling traffic data, a major part of the study will involve reaching out to people who regularly drive through the intersection, according to McCarty.
"Sometimes there's a disconnect between the hard engineering and what people are experiencing," he said. "We'll be working to try to engage folks who use it. ... That's what allows us to have a successful project."
Once that information is collected and the current intersection's failings are pinpointed, potential solutions will be studied. But the range of options will be reduced by the limited right-of-way between West High and the Kwik Trip property.
"You'd be relatively constrained to the existing footprint," McCarty said.
The intersection study is likely to be approved by the MAPO Policy Board in September, allowing it to begin in 2024 and wrap up late next year or in 2025. Improvements might quickly follow or they might await the next time construction is needed on that portion of Riverfront or Stoltzman.
"If it was a safety issue, we may recommend the council approve it as a stand-alone project," McCarty said.
